Critical Comparison: Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 17.41% 30.78% 12.65% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Hang Lung Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $2.25 billion 4.49 $421.25 million $2.00 24.50 Hang Lung Group $1.51 billion 3.94 $276.02 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Hang Lung Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats Hang Lung Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

