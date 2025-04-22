NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.54.
NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NNN REIT Price Performance
NNN REIT stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $49.57.
NNN REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
