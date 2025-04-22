Head to Head Survey: enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) & Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -16.69% -14.27% Valneva -4.35% -3.93% -1.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and Valneva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A N/A -$55.14 million ($1.52) -2.63 Valneva $169.58 million 3.18 -$109.78 million ($0.17) -39.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

enGene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for enGene and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 1 6 1 3.00 Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00

enGene presently has a consensus price target of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 483.60%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.33%. Given enGene’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Valneva.

Summary

enGene beats Valneva on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

