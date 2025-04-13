GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,638,382.53. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,928 shares of company stock valued at $338,622.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.