GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $6.16.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
