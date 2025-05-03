Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $244,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 76,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 62,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $277.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.71.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.86.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

