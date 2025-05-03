Keel Point LLC Buys 161 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 115.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 3,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

