American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 251,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.7 %

Banco Santander stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

