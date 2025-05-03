Accredited Wealth Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,735,444,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,840,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 156,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $351.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.45 and its 200 day moving average is $356.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

