Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 255,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

