Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $587,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.7 %

Vertiv stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

