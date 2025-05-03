Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $41,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 21.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Chemed by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %

CHE opened at $575.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.34. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at $62,566,139.07. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

