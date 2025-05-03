Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.9 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

