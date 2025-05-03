Aspire Growth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,264 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

