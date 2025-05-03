Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $85.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

