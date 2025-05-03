Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $84,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after buying an additional 3,678,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,728,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,171,000 after buying an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.80 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

