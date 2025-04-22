Head to Head Review: Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) vs. Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Shimano 16.84% 9.02% 8.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosus and Shimano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.47 billion 41.66 $6.61 billion N/A N/A Shimano $2.98 billion 4.27 $504.84 million $0.56 25.55

Dividends

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Prosus pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Shimano pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prosus and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 0 2 4.00 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Prosus has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prosus beats Shimano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

