Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) versus Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Financial Contrast

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
Eventbrite has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.23, indicating that its share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eventbrite and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eventbrite
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2.17
|Trump Media & Technology Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Eventbrite and Trump Media & Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eventbrite
|$325.07 million
|0.63
|-$26.48 million
|($0.17)
|-12.82
|Trump Media & Technology Group
|$3.62 million
|1,367.65
|-$400.86 million
|N/A
|N/A
Eventbrite has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.
Profitability
This table compares Eventbrite and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eventbrite
|-2.42%
|-4.44%
|-0.91%
|Trump Media & Technology Group
|-11,076.68%
|-70.26%
|-66.62%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
91.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Eventbrite beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
