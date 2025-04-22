Contrasting The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) & TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TWFG and The Baldwin Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $193.72 million 2.46 $26.10 million N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.38 billion 3.45 -$90.14 million ($0.39) -103.41

TWFG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 The Baldwin Insurance Group 1 2 4 1 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TWFG and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

TWFG currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than TWFG.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group -2.89% 10.57% 3.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats TWFG on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

