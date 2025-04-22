Getty Realty (GTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $52.71 million for the quarter.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GTY opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 149.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty

