Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

