Nanobiotix (NBTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Nanobiotix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

