Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.