Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter.
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39.
In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
