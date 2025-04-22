Cadeler A/S (CDLR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cadeler A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 24.65 Cadeler A/S Competitors $847.12 million $123.28 million 1.74

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cadeler A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 302 1790 1904 111 2.44

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.08%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 149.58%. Given Cadeler A/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cadeler A/S rivals beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

