Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.56 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.11). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 87.10 ($1.14), with a volume of 325,813 shares changing hands.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £595.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.86.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Metro Bank had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Metro Bank

About Metro Bank

In other Metro Bank news, insider Paul Coby bought 22,480 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £19,557.60 ($25,598.95). Also, insider Marc Page bought 31,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,527.96 ($33,413.56). 58.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

