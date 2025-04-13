Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $13.24. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1,499 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

