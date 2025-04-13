Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $93,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

