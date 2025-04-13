Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of FOX worth $173,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

FOX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.