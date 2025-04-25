Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global makes up approximately 3.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zeta Global by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,953 shares during the period. Finally, Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $15,954,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $12.54 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

