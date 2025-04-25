InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lessened its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,451.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 280,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,624 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.1 %

InterDigital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $231.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

