6,863 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 105.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

