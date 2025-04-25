William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Watsco Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $452.49 on Friday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $428.30 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

