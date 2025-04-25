North Reef Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,000. Shift4 Payments accounts for 0.6% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 350,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,728 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 512,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FOUR opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

