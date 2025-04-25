New Vernon Investment Management LLC Sells 75,920 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,920 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $49.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,023.24. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,315. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

