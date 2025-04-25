Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $3.86 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. HubSpot accounts for 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $600.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.06. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,675.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $898.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $808.00 to $535.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.11.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

