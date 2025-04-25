22,950 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Bought by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $37.23 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $984.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

