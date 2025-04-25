Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $77,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.22.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.