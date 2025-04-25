MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Trimmed by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 9.4% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,204.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,047.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,964.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,341.00 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,500.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,464.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

