Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) is UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VCRB opened at $76.82 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.