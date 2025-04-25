UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.64. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

