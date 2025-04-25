Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises about 3.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Agree Realty worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 129.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 135,274 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

ADC stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 172.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

