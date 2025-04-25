Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $188.07 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 245.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342,185 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.66% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $188,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.