Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after buying an additional 152,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $611,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,820,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TT opened at $342.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $291.37 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.