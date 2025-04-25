Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after buying an additional 446,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FHI opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

