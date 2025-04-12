Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

