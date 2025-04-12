Archon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,782 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Byrna Technologies makes up 2.0% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 106,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NCP Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

BYRN opened at $17.93 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

