Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.10 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

