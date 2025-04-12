Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,921 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,819 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,193 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,830,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,075 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,348,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.