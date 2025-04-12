Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $168,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $7,249,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,709,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 360,282 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

