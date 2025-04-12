Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 2805215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.