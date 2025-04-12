Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 108321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FSUN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mollie H. Carter acquired 1,025,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $38,003,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 666,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,700,490. This represents a -285.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

See Also

